Group cautions youths against violent protests

Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS), a non-governmental Organisation has cautions youths and youth groups to desist from engaging in violent protests.

The Chairman and Director General of the group, Obinna Nwaka in a statement issued on Thursday, warned that such violent protests constitute threats to National Security.

Reacting to recent protests by Islamic group, Shi’ites which resulted in violent clashes with security operatives, Nwaka cautioned youths not to allow themselves to be used for such protests.

According to the statement signed by the group’s Director Media and publicity, Otobong Gabriel, CYMS expressed grave worry that the security situation would negatively affect the economy of the nation.

He noted with displeasure that the many Nigerians were now increasingly more scared about going about the legitimate businesses in the FCT for fear of the shiites group.

“Violent protest is a heinous crime against the state that can only be carriedcarried out by unpatriotic citizens.

“It therefore behooves on all young Nigerians not to take part in or support any gathering or protest that is d=inimical to the growth and development of the country,” it said.

The group therefore commiserated with the families of Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Usman Umar and a Youth Corps Member Precious Owolabi who were killed during one of the violent protests.

The group also used the opportunity to condemn recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, calling on the governments of both countries to find a lasting solution.