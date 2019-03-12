Group debunks collusion allegations against INEC

A liberation group in Akwa Ibom has described recent allegations of collusion and falsification against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state as baseless.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr. Ini Okopido, had alleged that the electoral umpire in the state was compromised.

However, the Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM) in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Leader, Prince Emmanuel Sam, said that INEC followed due process in the conduct of all the elections in the state.

“Contrary to the baseless allegations made by the APC, due process was followed by INEC and results of the governorship/house of assembly were duly collated at polling units, figures announced and relevant party agents signed before moving to Local government collation centres for onward submission at the headquarters.

“Such a smooth and straightforward procedure under the watchful eyes of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barr. Mike Igini, was what the APC never expected hence their expression of frustration against INEC.

“There is no need to point accusing finger at either INEC or PDP because the reality is that during the election Akwa Ibom people undertook a referendum to reward a party that has brought about life transforming developments and to consolidate on a sustained peace which Governor Udom Emmanuel has brought to the polity,” he said.

Sam stressed that the governor enjoyed great support in the state even from some members of major opposition parties in the state.

HE added that if anybody felt aggrieved or had evidences that due process was not followed, such a person should go to court and seek redress.

“So, rather than sounding like a broken record, we urge the state chairman of APC, Mr. Ini Okopido, to gather evidences of electoral malpractices his party claims to have and approach the election tribunal to seek redress”.

“Evidently, all through the campaigns of the All Progressives Congress, APC , its leaders boasted of their plan to take power by force.

“On election days these threats manifested in parts of the state including Essien Udim, Ikot Ekpene, Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun, Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Ibiono Ibom, Itu and others but the will of the people prevailed,” he said.

He therefore commended the people of the state for going to God in prayers and engaging a high sense of patriotism to take a stand and vote against the aggressor.