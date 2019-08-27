Group partners UN, states govts on peace, poverty alleviation

By Lucy Ogalue

A group, Goodwill Ambassadors Events Agency and Kelvin Akpochimoraa Music Promotions Limited says they are partnering with some states governments to promote peace and alleviate poverty in the Niger Delta.

The leader of the group, Mr Chris Odey told Newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday that the group was also into partnership with the United Nations on peace resolution.

According to Odey, it is important for youths, especially those in the Niger Delta region to ensure peaceful co-existence to ensure growth of the region and the country.

“This year, both organisations are recognising and celebrating those who made sacrifices and expanded resources toward ensuring lasting peace and security in the region.

“We will also celebrate those who provide economic and human capital empowerment toward ensuring that there is prosperity and development for people of the Niger Delta.

“We believe that when peace is given a chance, progress will be inevitable to achieve.’’

According to Odey, the group will on October 24, organise a Niger Delta Youth Peace Conference which is aimed at sensitising youths in the region on the importance of peaceful co-existence among indigenes and visitors.

Mr David Asha-Olu, the Co-organiser, representing Kelvin Akpochimoraa Music Promotions Ltd. recalled that Nigeria’s economic outlook recently almost crumbled.

Asha-olu said this was due to some hostile activities that prevented co-operation between the oil-rich Niger-Delta communities, the Federal Government and multinational oil companies operating in the region in the recent past.

He said it took the intervention of our leaders, freedom fighters, and Federal Government to restore peace and harmony to the region, which has led to economic prosperity for the country.

“These icons have shown us that peaceful co-existence is key to meaningful development in our region (Niger Delta) and that is why we want to celebrate them.’’ (NAN)