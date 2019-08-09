Group raises alarm over activities of cyber fraudsters using Onu’s name

By Douglas Okoro

A group, The Onu Political Organisation (TOPO), has alerted the public to the existence of a fake facebook account, using the name and profile of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former Minister of Science and Technology and minister designate.

The group at a press briefing in Abakaliki on Thursday, disowned and dissociated Onu from the alleged fake facebook account operated by internet fraudsters.

Chief Egwu Chima, National Publicity Secretary of TOPO and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who briefed newsmen on behalf of TOPO, said that the group was deeply worried on the development.

Egwu, a former Commissioner of Information and Orientation in Ebonyi, said that the group was liaising with relevant security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the cyber crime were arrested and brought to justice.

They noted that Onu does not own facebook or any other social media account, and warned the public not to fall prey to the cyber fraudsters using Onu’s name to dupe innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians.

Egwu said: “The Onu Political Organisation is deeply worried by the activities of cyber fraudsters who have continued to use a fake facebook account, allegedly belonging to Dr Ogbonnaya Onu , to rip-off innocent and unsuspecting members of the public.

“This is in spite efforts that have been made to bring the nefarious activities of these wicked, ungodly, dubious and unscrupulous elements to the attention of the appropriate security agencies.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu does not own or operate facebook or any other social media account.

“Onu by his nature and unassuming life style, operates an open-door policy in which anybody who wants to access him even physically does so without any encumbrances.

“We believe very strongly that people who indulge in these dastardly activities are deliberately determined to tarnish Onu’s good reputation and diminish his established integrity.

“We also strongly believe that the notorious existence of this class of people is the reason Onu, a minister designate has neither own a facebook account nor subscribed to any of the social media platforms,’’ Chima said.