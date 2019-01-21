Group takes Atiku campaign to polling units, pledges 15m votes

By Mustapha Yauri

A group supporting the election campaign of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, says it is set to mobilise 15 million votes from the 120,000 polling units across Nigeria.

The Nigerian Youth Movement (NYM) said it would ensure that Abubakar got the projected votes using members of the group, appointed as polling unit canvassers; and drawn from the 120, 000 polling booths across the country.

The Director General of NYM, Chief Ovat Ayabom, stated this on Monday in Abuja when he received campaign materials from the wife of PDP Presidential Candidate, Mrs Jamila Atiku Abubakar, through her manager, Mr Godwin Etim.

The materials included T-shirts, campaign fliers and posters for distribution to the National and State coordinators of NYM.

According Ayabom, the group has a very strong presence in all the polling units.

He said each of the 25 members in a polling unit, had been directed to evangelise, convince and ensure five persons voted for Abubakar on election day.

He said acting on the directive of the NYM Patron, Mrs Abubakar, 13 support groups had been collapsed into NYM for better performance and to ensure a wider campaign coverage and mobilisation.

“The future looks very promising and will no doubt be in favour of Atiku,’’ he noted.

In her response, the wife of the presidential hopeful, who was represented by Etim, thanked members of the NYM for their unflinching support for her husband.

She assured them that he would keep his promises to Nigerians; and would never forget those that supported him on his way to victory.

Mrs Abubakar urged the Director General of the group to ensure transparent and equitable distribution of the materials, pledging that more were on the way.