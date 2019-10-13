Group tasks mothers on healthy development of adolescent daughters

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Pious Safe Haven, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has called on mothers in the country to educate their daughters on healthy development into adolescence.

The Coordinator of the NGO, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, Hajia Suliat Olayiwola, made the call on Sunday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada.

Olayiwola was speaking on the side-lines of a workshop for Muslim Female Teenagers, with the theme: “Fitting into Puberty’’ organised by the NGO.

She said the workshop aimed to educate teenage girls on hygiene, mensuration and standard morals and on how to fit into Puberty in the country.

According to her, the NGO, a subsidiary of Pius Muslim Women International Organisation, strives to educate, enlighten and empower members to become better Muslimahs, mothers, wives and citizens.

She said that the group also hoped to help teenagers to uphold their dignity, based on Islamic values and principles and to create a safe haven for the young girls in a loving and caring environment.

“We hope to promote good health and well-being by improving physical, spiritual, financial and mental health of sisters to the appropriate support networks.

“The group strives to provide a safe and welcoming environment to work through issues and feelings for sisters in need.

“Every mother needs to educate her daughter on how to be neat and healthy in her teenage age for healthy adolescent development,’’ the coordinator said.

Olayiwola said that government’s efforts on girl child education was commendable adding that parents also had a greater role to play to enrol their children in the programme.

For her part, Mrs Idia Anibilowo, a member of the NGO said the sensitisation workshop was a worldwide idea and not peculiar to only Muslim teenage girls alone.

Anibilowo called on mothers in the country to ensure that their daughters got proper hygiene and healthy adolescent development for healthy living.

Miss Zainab Awwal, a participant, thanked the NGO for the sensitisation workshop and promised to put the knowledge acquired to proper use. (NAN)