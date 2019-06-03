Group urges Buhari to reduce cost of governance

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate amendments to the Nigerian Constitution to reduce cost of governance.

The group gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi.

“MMWG seizes this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate amendments to the Nigerian Constitution such that areas that need be expunged from it be debated and expunged in-order to reduce the cost of governance.

“Principal among these are abolition of bi-camera legislature, severance package for public office holders and pension packages for the governors who served for eight years.

“As at today, in 27 States in Nigeria, some senior citizens who retired from service after 35 years of meritorious service are owed gratuities and pensions!

“What rights have the politicians to go with such questionable benefits when those that served for closed to 4 decades are denied entitlements?,’’ Abdullahi said.

He urged Buhari to prioritise restoration of power stability, employment of youth, step-up of anti-corruption fight, overhauling of educational and health system for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The group urged Muslims to let the lessons of the Holy Month permeate their lives as Ramadan Fast comes to an end.

“As the nation warms up for the celebration of Eid-El-Fitr occasioned by end of Ramadan Fast, Muslims are urged to let the lessons of the Holy Month permeate their lives.

“One of the ways of returning to God in full is to uphold the five pillars of Islam religiously and stand clear of sins by seeking protection from Allah against the Devil (Shaitan),’’Abdullahi said.

According to him, it is by doing so that believers will remain pious and righteous in all their acts as they were during Ramadan for eternal bliss. (NAN)