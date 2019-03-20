Group wants women involvement in economic growth

By Lilian Okoro

The Women Association of Quality Surveyors of Nigeria (WAQSN) has called for gender balance in the nation’s drive toward a better economy.

Its Chairperson, Mrs Aderonke Oyelami, made the assertion on Wednesday at the Zonal Inter-School Debate Competition organised by the association in Lagos.

Oyelami also appealed to Nigerians to promote gender equality in every sphere of human endeavour.

She regretted that women were not taken their rightful place in the scheme of things.

The association chairperson attributed the situation to failure of the society to give gender equality its due recognition and encouragement in economic development.

She called for equal opportunities to be given to both men and women in decision-making process to drive the national development, especially in the economic sector.

Oyelami urged women, particularly female students studying quantity survey to be focussed and have the necessary courage to excel in their academic pursuits.

“It is evident that we have chosen a male-dominated profession, we are in the minority in our classes and when we undergo a lot of intimidation and harassment from the males, a number of us tend to run away.

“It is important for you to know and understand that you need to be bold and speak out rather than run away or submit to the intimidation and harassment.

“If we are going to bridge the gap of gender equality, then, a lot of us have to stand up and take bold step,” she said.

Oyelami decried a situation where women and children sufferred most whenever a building collapses, calling on the relevant authorities and stakeholders to take necessary measures in the construction industry to tackle recurrence of the menace.

Contributing, Mr Bola Adeyira, President, Young Quantity Surveyors Forum (YQSF), said that women have the potential to drive and boost the economic development of the country, if they were mentored properly.

Adeyira urged students studying some of the professional courses to identify with the professional associations as a way to enhance their skills and competency in their respective courses.

“Women need to strive to be the best they can be because there is a strong, but erroneous perception that only the male gender can have a successful career, particularly in the construction industry.

“The visibility of the female contribution to the construction industry must not only be ensured, but must be increased in order to promote an all inclusive industry,” he said. (NAN)