Groups laud NPF for stamping out terror groups in Kaduna

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Salute Nigeria Initiative, and Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) have commended the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for its victorious action against criminal elements operating in Birni Gwari, Kaduna State and environs.

Amb. Chielo Ojirika, the Coordinator of Salute Nigeria Initiative and ”Finger off the Trigger Campaign” said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The NGOs lauded the force for stamping out violence, terrorism, banditry, cattle-rustling and kidnappings from the area.

Ojirika said that the spontaneous sweep of Ansaru Terror Camp in the area served as a warning for other hideouts of terror groups and perpetrator of violence and other vices in the country.

“The reign of insurgency and violence is coming to an end in Nigeria; we are confident in the ability of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu in sweeping out other hideouts of perpetrators of violence and insecurity agencies across the territorial realm of our nation

“We appeal to other stakeholders to support the IGP in the fight against terror,” Ojirika said.

The coordinator said that there was no country that was immune to insecurity and violence.

According to him, difference between us and other countries is that, when there is insecurity we get confused while in there own cases, citizens work hand in hand with the security agencies to tackle it.

He urged Nigerians to collectively support the IGP to effectively address the insecurity challenges confronting the country.

“The aftermath of Feb. 5 counter-terrorism operations of the Special Tactical Unit of the Nigeria Police is an indicator that we are making progress in the fight against insecurity and violence in Nigeria,” he said.

Ojirika quoted the National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, as saying “all hands are on deck to phase out all other forms of violence in the country.

”We are engaging various local partners at the community level to successfully sweep out men of terror in their various hideout through our strategic partnership with Finger off the Trigger Campaign.

”Intelligent Gathering Resource Center will be domesticated across communities to encourage locals dwellers information sharing, providing useful information and that will beef up security agencies resourcefulness in the fight again violence and other social vices.”(NAN)