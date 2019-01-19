Guinness Nigeria says no life lost to fire incident

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Guinness Nigeria has restated its commitment to ensuring the health and safety of its employees and communities where it operates.

Its Director, Corporate Relations, Mrs Viola Graham-Douglas, spoke against the backdrop of fire outbreak at the Aba Logistics centre of the company.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was an outbreak of fire on Jan. 18 at the Aba premises of Guinness Nigeria Plc located in Osisioma Industrial Layout.

Graham-Douglas said that fortunately no fatality was recorded and no major material loss resulted from the incident.

She said that the fire did not affect any of the buildings on site, as it was swiftly contained and put under control by men of the Aba Fire Service Department with assistance from neighbouring companies.

While thanking the public for their assistance in containing the fire, she said that the Aba premises currently served as a logistics centre.

“Our major production operations take place in our Benin and Ogba Breweries.

“As we continue to investigate the cause of the fire incident, we say a very big thank you to the Aba Fire Service and Police Departments.

“We thank the community and neighbouring companies for their swift responses and assistance in containing the fire.

“We also thank everyone who was supportive and reached out to us during the incident,” she said.

Graham-Douglas said that the company would continue to maintain standard in its operation as it contributes to the nation’s economic growth. (NAN)