Gully erosion: FG tasks Kurudu residents on ravaged site

By Ebere Agozie

The Federal Government has urged the residents of Kurudu,(Phase 1, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure maintenance and sustainability of the evacuation and reclamation of gully erosion ravaged sites.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ecological Funds Office (EFO), Dr Habiba Lawal, gave the charge during the inauguration of the project after its completion on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to her, the projects are initiated in response to requests for urgent intervention forwarded to the EFO by the Chairman of AMAC and the Army Post Service Housing Residents Association.

“The projects will arrest the continuous erosion menace, improve the access road as well as remove the eyesore caused by heaps of solid waste and also to avoid further environmental pollution.

“The hand over will enable the estate take over and exercise ownership of the projects to ensure its maintenance and sustainability.”

Lawal urged the residents to ensure that the resources which the Federal Government has committed to the projects were sustained.

“We are using this opportunity to request that the cleared dump sites be used for development activities and not left vacant to avoid further indiscriminate dumping of waste,” she said.

While handing over the project executed by the Ecological Funds Office (EFO) to the people of the community, the Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, also inaugurated the Gully Erosion Control and Road Improvement Works at the Post Service Estate, Phase 5 Road, also at Kurudu.

Adebayo said that the projects were expected to check flooding, gully erosion menace and improve environmental hygiene and wellbeing of the people of the estate and its environs.

“The projects are among the Federal Government’s ecological intervention projects for the 4th quarter of 2017 and the 2nd quarter of 2018 as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the execution of ecological intervention projects across the country had demonstrated the sincerity of purpose of President Buhari’s administration in its efforts to promote justice, equity and fair play in the country.

“The project will address and control some of the challenges of flooding and erosion facing the people of the area.

“The Federal Government’s intervention projects are, therefore, intended to bring relief to the community, while reducing danger to lives and property, associated with erosion and persistent flooding,’’ he said.

He said the project underscored the Federal Government’s concerted efforts and sincerity in tackling environmental problems and making life more meaningful for the people.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Federal Government also established an integrated solid waste management facility including auxilliary works in the area.

Maj. Gen. Mahe Bashir, the Chief Executive Officer of Post Service Housing Development Ltd said that because of the projects, the estate has begun to witness an influx of tenants.

“We thank the Federal Government for this project, while we still pray for more to come our way soon,” he added.

Mr Ezra Gomna, the District Head of Kurudu prayed to God to bless the present administration for coming to the rescue of the community.

“I really thank God for allowing the completion of this project and we appreciate the Federal Government’s efforts because this is what we have been hoping will come to fruition for a long time now.”(NAN)