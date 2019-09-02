Hajj 2019: 23, 611 pilgrims back home in 44 flights — NAHCON

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says 23, 611 pilgrims have been transported back to Nigeria in 44 flights.

According to its command and control Centre in Makkah monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the latest returnees were 427 pilgrims from Sokoto State aboard Flynas flight XY7476.

NAN reports that no fewer than 1.8 million pilgrims around the world, including 65, 000 pilgrims from Nigeria performed the 2019 hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia. (NAN)