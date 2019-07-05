Harry and Meghan to Christen baby Archie on Saturday.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry will christen their baby son at Windsor Castle this weekend, but it’s not yet known whether they have chosen Serena Williams to be a godparent.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: ”Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6 July.

”The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton.

”The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.”

Source: