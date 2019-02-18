Herdsman remanded for killing farmer

By Funmilayo Okunade

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of a herdsman, Umaru Abubakar, over alleged murder of a farmer.

Abubakar, 35, whose address was not provided, is being tried on a charge of murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 13 in Aiyegbaju-Ekiti.

Okunade alleged that the accused murdered one Elijah Ogor, a farmer.

He said that the deceased had warned the accused several times to stop rearing cows on his farm but that Abubakar did not yield until the faithful day when he killed the deceased.

Okunade told the court that Ogor had called his brothers over threats by Abubakar that he would kill him but that before the arrival of the deceased brothers, Abubakar had killed Ogor and escaped.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand Abubakar in prison, pending an advice from the office of Ekiti State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The plea of the defendant was not taken by the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, ordered that Abubakar should be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case until Feb. 27 for mention.