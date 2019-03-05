Hillary Clinton says she is not running for White House

Hillary Clinton has dashed any lingering speculation she’d make another bid for the White House, in an interview with a New York TV station.

HuffPost.com quoted the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee that she would not join a crowded field of candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump next year.

“I’m not running,” Clinton told News 12 Westchester. “But I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

The definitive announcement leaves the Democratic field wide open, with at least a few major names still deciding if they’ll throw their hats in the ring. Some lawmakers have already seen an early wave of support, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who raised nearly $6 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his campaign. Sanders had been Clinton’s main primary opponent in 2016.

Clinton has been advising several declared or potential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and former Vice President Joe Biden, according to The New York Times. But many had warned that were she to launch her own attempt, Clinton would immediately be a divisive addition to the field after losing to Trump in 2016. Many party members hoped she’d keep a low profile ahead of the midterm elections, citing her low approval rating.

“I’ve told every one of them, don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted,” Clinton said. “We have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I’m going to do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House.“

Clinton said Monday that she planned to remain engaged with politics throughout the next election, even if she’s not a candidate herself. She also said she was “thrilled” to see several women launch bids for the White House after her own groundbreaking nomination.

“I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again.”

She continued: “We’ve gotten into really opposing camps, unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

