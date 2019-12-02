Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Awka

By Chimezie Anaso

A yet to be identified woman has been killed by a hit-and-run driver in Awka, Anambra State.

The accident occurred on Sunday at about 11:05 p.m. at Regina Caeli Junction on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, said the woman died on the spot.

Kumapayi said the corpse had been deposited at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital morgue, Awka.

The sector commander reiterated the call for pedestrians to be careful on the road, especially during festive periods, because of increased vehicular movement.

“My advice to road users especially pedestrians during this season is to be extra careful when crossing the road.

“They should endeavour to use the pedestrian bridge provided for them if any, and if there is none, they should look left, right and left again to make sure that the road is free before crossing.

“Let them wear reflective clothes when walking in the night so that they can be seen by oncoming vehicles,” he said.