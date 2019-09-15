Hong Kong: Clashes break out after mass protesters defy Police ban (Video)

Clashes between men wearing white shirts and pro-democracy protesters broke out at several Hong Kong metro stations on the night of Sept. 15, capping off the city’s 15th weekend of unrest that saw police fire tear gas and water cannons at the demonstrators.

Videos posted online show a group of unmasked men wearing white shirts carrying folding chairs, pipes and other objects and beating black-shirted passengers, some of whom were crouched on the ground, at Fortress Hill metro station.

See the video below

A large crowd of Fukien thugs attacked civilians in front of Fortress Hill MTR stn. #chinazi #HKPoliceState pic.twitter.com/4RDEf7w1T0

— LO Kin-hei 羅健熙 (@lokinhei) September 15, 2019