Hong Kong protesters target airport as city mops up

Thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists blocked some routes to the city’s airport Sunday as the financial hub cleaned up after another night of violent protests marked by fires, tear gas and police beatings.

Operators of the Airport Express train said it suspended services on Sunday afternoon, while black-clad protesters — hiding from CCTV cameras under umbrellas — built barricades at the airport bus station and attempted to stop traffic on the main road leading to terminals.

Sunday’s action is the latest in three months of frequently violent protests sparked initially by opposition to a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but which morphed into a broader anti-government movement.