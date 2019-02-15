Hoodlums insert hot iron into private part of chairman

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Some hoodlums are reported to have inserted a hot iron into the private part of the Vice Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

They also cut the tendons of some men in the area.

Expressing pains over the incident, Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi, has demanded for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and would never allow the matter to go untreated.

“I will follow the matter up to any level, even reporting it to President Muhammadu Buhari because the victims were actually kidnapped,” he said.

The governor said that he always insisted on fairness and justice to all and had never abused his office to order that anyone be punished unjustly.

“I have always maintained that whether it is the Peoples Democratic Party or All Progressive Congress, among others, the life of every human being is important to us.

He ordered the new Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Mr Awosola Awotunde, to fish out the suspects.

Gov. David Umahi gave the directive on Thursday, when the new police boss paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Abakiliki.

Umahi, who expressed bitterness over the incident, described it as “barbaric”.

“I hate to see blood and your officers can attest that I have never supported evil,” he said.

Umahi said that he had always propagated the philosophy “that all perpetrators of evil must be arrested and prosecuted, even if they are my brothers or sisters.”

He pledged to cooperate with the new CP but insisted that his work would only be made tedious, “if a man is made a woman.”

He said: “Where there is fairness, there is no crisis as someone without a gun can neutralise another with a gun by insisting on his right, which should not be matched upon.’’