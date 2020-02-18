Housewife drags husband to court for insulting her parents

By Sani Abdulrahman

A housewife, Maryam Usman, on Tuesday dragged her estranged husband, Rilwanu Haruna to a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State for allegedly insulting and disrespecting her parents.

The petitioner who resides at Zangon Aya, Kaduna, through her counsel, Ado Ali, said that his client was seeking dissolution of her marriage to Haruna on grounds that he lacked respect for her parents.

Ali said that the petitioner was willing to pay back Haruna his N50,000 dowry which was paid in 2018.

“He has no respect for her and even to the extent of insulting her parents; he has been questioned several times but he refused to change.

“We pray the court to oblige our request for divorce,” the counsel said.

The respondent, who also resides at Zangon Aya, through his counsel, S.S. Sanusi, denied the allegations.

He, however, said that he would oblige the request of his wife for dissolution of the marriage.

Haruna said what he paid as dowry was N70,000 not N50,000 as claimed by the his wife.

The judge, Muhammad Adam-Shehu, ordered the respondent to provide evidence or witness to support his claim on the amount paid as dowry.

He adjourned the case till March 3 for further hearing.(NAN)