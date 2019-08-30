Housing deficit: Fibre cement board company underway

By Racheal Ishaya

A Chinese building materials company has announced plans to establish a fibre cement board manufacturing factory in Abuja.

The Deputy General Manager of Sinoria FABCOM, Mr Jackie Dai-Hui, made this known at the Archibuilt 2019 Conference on Friday in Abuja.

According to wikipedia, Fiber cement board is a building material used to cover the exterior of a building in both commercial and domestic applications. Fiber cement is a composite material made of cement reinforced with cellulose fibers

Jackie said that the firm wanted to use its building materials expertise to ameliorate Nigeria’s housing problem by providing quality and affordable building materials.

He said that the fibre cement board factory would produce over five million square meter in a year, especially with the abundance of necessary raw materials in the country.

Jackie said that his company’s motivation in venturing into the new investment was due to the success it recorded in the production of stone coated roofing sheets.

“The new line of production of fibre cement board is a follow up to the tradition based on quality and customer satisfaction that we have established in the country.

“Our stone coated roofing tiles are adjudged the best in the Nigerian market. Our products are manufactured here in our facility in Kuje, but are available all over the country and the West African subregion,” he said.

Jackie commended the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari for creating the right atmosphere for industrial growth in the country.

He said Nigeria was now on the path for industrial revolution and self-sufficiency in the local production of building materials.

Jackie predicted that a few years from now many companies in China would move to Nigeria because it would find it cheaper to set up factories in the country.

“Chinese companies will move to Nigeria because of its huge market potentials which can also become the base for servicing the rest of the African markets.

“Nigeria has all it takes; the raw materials are there and skilled manpower is on the rise. It is only a question of time and I believe this would be very soon.

“Our company want to be part of the industrial growth and development of Nigeria and that is why we are reinvesting our profit in the new factory rather than taking it back to China,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company was part of the Chinese global giant, China National Building Material Company (CNBM).