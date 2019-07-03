How FCT police rescued 4 “one-chance’’ suspects from being lynched

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday said it rescued four suspected “one-chance’’ robbery syndicates from being lynched by angry mob on Kubwa Expressway, Abuja.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manza, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), FCT Command, Abuja, said the suspects were rescued by a police patrol team along the route.

He said that the suspects, including three females were already stripped off their clothing with their operational car already set ablaze by the mob before the arrival of the police team.

The PPRO cautioned public against jungle justice and added that the suspects are Lydia Agabi, 23, Glory George 24, Ifeoma Ekweme, 39 and Eleojo David, 37 were taken into safe custody by the team.

He said that the rescue of the suspects was in line with the efforts of the FCT Police Command to protect lives, uphold the rights of citizens to fair hearing and discourage jungle justice.

“While not being insensitive to the criminal activities of the suspects, the command condemns in totality, the practice of resorting to jungle justice.

“Stripping the three female suspects naked in public was totally uncalled for! The suspects have been given medical attention and are cooperating with the Police in the ongoing investigation.

“The Command is hereby, assuring the public that efforts are being intensified to arrest the ‘one-chance’ syndrome in the FCT.

“It, however, implores them to desist from acts of jungle justice, as two wrongs cannot make a right,” he said.

In a related development, Manzah said police operatives had arrested one Ifeanyi Kanu, 27, who escaped with the money robbed from a victim.

He said that a cash sum of N53,000 and the victim’s phone had so far been recovered from the suspect as exhibit.

The PPRO said that the suspect would be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation and pledged that justice would be pursued to its logical conclusion in the case.