How Katsina North plans to secure 1m votes for Buhari

By Auwalu Yusuf

The Daura Zonal Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina state has pledged to deliver 1 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari.

They also promised same for the State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari in the forthcoming 2019 presidential and governorship elections respectively.

Malam Usman Ado-Oc, the Zonal Vice Chairman of the APC in Daura, made the declaration on Friday when he addressed thousands of party supporters during a stakeholders’ meeting.

Ado-Oc used the occasion to urge electorates to make judicious use of their voter cards by re-electing Buhari and Masari.

“I urge all our party members to shun all forms of monetary inducement and vote their conscience,” he said.

He added that APC as a disciplined political party would continue to sensitise its members through the use of convincing and cogent reasons.

“We will not condone political thuggery and blackmail,” he said.

He said Buhari and Masari deserved re-election considering the unprecedented performance recorded in their individual areas of jurisdiction.

He noted that the Buhari administration had in the last three years succeeded in transforming the entire nation through infrastructural revolution and attitudinal change.

He described the anti-corruption crusade of the administration as a giant stride which restored the lost glory and hope among Nigerians.

The zonal vice chairman stressed the need for members to support Buhari to consolidate on the gains recorded.

He described Buhari as a messiah, especially considering how he restored normalcy in the North Eastern part of Nigeria by decimating the insurgents.

“I am optimistic that total normalcy would be restored in the area,” he added.

He said the administration also deserved medals going by its numerous empowerment programmes through agriculture, trader moni and the popular N-power programme.

He said the Federal Government empowerment programmes had provided jobs to millions of Nigerians especially school leavers and other able bodied citizens.

“We will galvanise support for the President,” he said

The vice chairman also lauded the efforts of Masari’s administration especially its noble policies in promotion of education and provision of infrastructure.

He said the Masari administration had introduced probity and accountability in the conduct of public administration, pointing out that the transformation was visible.

He said the administration had settled backlog of inherited pension and gratuity of retired civil servants in the state and implemented promotion of thousands of those who deserved to be promoted to their next grade levels.

He described Masari as a workaholic whose administration had constructed 4,000km of roads, 500 additional schools and equipped them with teaching and learning materials.

He noted that the Katsina government had also recruited 4,000 additional teachers and engaged the services of 5,000 unemployed youths under its newly introduced empowerment programme called state power- S-power.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by APC Chieftains in the state including Sen. Ahmed Babba Kaita, Mansur Ali Mashi, House of Reps member (Mashi/Dutsi), Ahmed Elmourzouq and Alhaji Tasiu Maigari Speaker of the State House of Assembly.