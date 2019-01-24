How mechanic stole customer’s vehicle in Lagos

By Deborah Akpede

For allegedly stealing a car valued at N650,000, a 29-year-old mechanic, Abiodun Adejimi, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Adejimi, resident at Alakuko, Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The accused committed the offences on Nov. 20, 2018 at Alakuko, the Police prosecutor, Insp. Josephine Ikhayere told the court.

Ikhayere said that the accused stole a car belonging to the complainant, Mr Sunday Akojede.

“The complainant gave his car to the accused to do rewiring work; when he went back to collect it, the car was no longer at the workshop.

“He called the accused for days, but he refused to pick his calls.

“When the accused was later found, he claimed that he had sold the car for N160,000.

“He took the complainant to the man who had purchased the car to retrieve it, but he had already dismantled it,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years jail term for stealing, while section 411 stipulates two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.K Dosunmu, granted the accused bail in the sum of N300,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Dosunmu said the sureties should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 21.

Read also: Mechanic goes to jail for stealing tricycle