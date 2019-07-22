How Military school alumni association renovated library, donated books

By Martha Agas

The Ex-Junior Airmen Association (Ex-JAM), Worldwide, an alumni association of Air Force Military School (AMS), Jos, has renovated and equipped the school’s library, according to its President, Mr Joshua Gana.

Gana told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Jos that the renovation of the library by the 1988 set of the alumni was part of social responsibility services to the school.

“The intention is to give the students access to research materials and aid their learning process,” he explained.

He said that the 1980 class had also facilitated the e-library project for the school, adding that other sets had sponsored academic activities and prizes for sporting events and military training exercises.

“We have a special intervention programme called the EX-JAM Humanitarian Trust Fund, where we give medical assistance and offer economic and social intervention to members and their families,” he added.

NAN reports that the association held its 14th Annual General Meeting, which focused on “Fostering the next level of Unity’’, in Jos at the weekend.