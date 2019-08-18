How NGO curbs depression, violence through training

By Angela Atabo

Young Moms Support Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation, on Saturday trained more than 50 women on various skills to curb depression.

Mrs Vivian Sonny-Nsirim, the founder of the organisation, while speaking to newsmen at the training, said the group is an NGO that sought to support women and youths for a better society.

Sonny-Nsirim added that the skills acquisition programme was in the bid to promote substantial development among women and youths thereby keeping them busy while earning money to support their families.

“We want a situation whereby women can be able to support their families and help their husbands in providing for the homes, so we organised this skills acquisition programme where every women can learn a skill for financial sustainability.

“Today, we are training more than 50 women in Abuja and this is the fourth training session we are doing this year.

“This is because we know that for every family to unite, for us to have a better society, for women to curb depression and domestic violence, unemployment must be curbed.

“Women need to have money, and for them to have money it is through skills acquisition where they learn skills and make money out of it for financial sustainability.’’

Sonny-Nsirim said that skills like liquid soap and disinfectant making, make up artistry, Gele tying, snacks and how to use recharge phones among others were taught.

She said these were businesses that the women could do from the comfort of their homes to get financial support.

She, however, solicited for support from the government, private sector and well-meaning Nigerians to help the organisation with grants so as to be able to give the trainees some money to start up their businesses.

Mr Isaac Oladele, one of the fascinators, who taught the women the rudiments of making money while recharging their phones encouraged them to venture into businesses that would help support the home.

Oladele assured the women of his continuous support to empower them.

A beneficiary, Mrs Morolake Richards, expressed happiness to have learnt a lot of things, adding “with what I have learnt today I can be the CEO, who will even employ other people.’’

Mrs Rose Nwankwo, another beneficiary, thanked the group for the skills acquisition.

Nwankwo said that the skills she had learnt would help her to bring food to the table as a way of supporting her husband.

“I learnt soap making, so I am going to produce soap so I can sell to my neighbours and church members and have money; that way I won’t let my husband carry all the responsibility alone.’’she said.(NAN)