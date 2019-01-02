How NH106 flight went back in time: took off 2019, landed 2018

After celebrating New Year in Japan, passengers on Flight NH 106 took off from Japan January 1, but amazingly went back in time and landed in San Fransisco, USA December 31, 2018.

According to information posted by Flight Trade 24 on its official twitter handle @Flighttrader24, the passengers celebrated two new years.

Passengers on flight #NH106 took off in Japan in 2019 and will land in the USA back in 2018.#BackToTheFuture pic.twitter.com/Zg1kefOycY — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 31, 2018

Celebrate in Shanghai then off to San Francisco to celebrate again.https://t.co/sgbAX7dMsl pic.twitter.com/OS9ux7kNSi — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 31, 2018

According to flight trader, the passengers from Japan were not the ones who went back in time as another flight NZ46 took off from New Zealand 1 Jan, 09:19 A.M and landed in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, 31 Dec, 14:02 P.M.

Another flight travelling in time.#NZ46 took off from New Zealand 1 Jan, 09:19. Estimated arrival time in Rarotonga 31 Dec ,14:02. pic.twitter.com/MpOYb45faS — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 31, 2018

Australia was not the first country to enter 2019. The first countries to enter the New Year were Samoa Islands, Tonga and Kiritimati (Christmas Island).

When it was 3.30 pm in India (10 A.M. GMT) on Dec. 31, these places had already entered 2019.

After Samoa Islands, the next in line is New Zealand’s Chatham Islands. As time passes, the last place which will welcome 2019 are tiny islands in America also called Samoa.

Samoa in America welcomes New Year by 11:00 A.M GMT, 25 hours after the first country welcomed New Year.

However, two uninhabited Islands in America, Baker Island and Howland Island actually enter the New Year at 12pm GMT on January 1, but the Islands are usually not recorded because they are not inhabited.

So while Sydney firecrackers may have been a symbol of oncoming new year, it is actually the 5th region to welcome 2019.