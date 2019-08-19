How repentant bandits neutralise armed robber

By Abubakar Ahmed

Six repentant bandits from Maru Local Government Area (LGA) have earned the commendations of Zamfara State Government, for their role in neutralising an armed robber in the area.

This was contained in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General, Press Affairs, to Gov. Bello Matawalle, in Gusau on Monday.

Idris said: “The governor commended the state Police Command under CP (Commissioner of Police) Usman Nagogo and some repentant bandits for neutralising one armed robber, who blocked Bindin/Dangulbi Area of Maru LGA.

“The police engaged the criminal in a gun battle which led to the killing of the armed robber and the recovery of one AK 47 rifle which the CP showed the governor.

“He also informed him of how the repentant bandits have been helpful to police operations in the state.

“While commending the joint efforts of the police and the repentant bandits, Governor Matawalle said this is a testimony that the Peace and Reconciliation initiative of his administration has yielded positive fruits that should be sustained,” Idris said in the statement.

He, however, reiterated the governor’s earlier warning to deal with persons, apart from security agents and government, in possession of firearms in the state.

He said that with the return of peace to the state, the government would continue to support all security agencies in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

The six repentant bandits that supported the police were under the leadership of Dan Dela, a former bandit.

The bandits reassured the governor that since they had renounced banditry, they would not allow anyone threaten the peace of their community. (NAN)