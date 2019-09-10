How tribunal sacked senate media committee chairman

The Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday nullified the election of Senator Dayo Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyeye is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media.

The tribunal in a unanimous judgment declared former Minority Leader and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Biodun Olujimi, winner.

Justice D.D. Adeck ruled that Olujimi was able to convince the panel on her grounds.

Olujimi had submitted that she scored the highest number of lawful votes cast during the keenly contested poll.

She prayed the tribunal to outrightly nullify Adeyeye’s victory.

In her written address, the petitioner claimed that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Acts, having been allegedly fraught with all manners of irregularities such as multiple thump printing, ballot snatching, ballot stuffing and improper ballot counting.

The petitioner also accused the INEC of dereliction of duties, saying most of the documents used for the conduct of the election were not dully signed by agents.