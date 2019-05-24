Husband, wife, son die in Ikorodu apartment

By Adepote Arowojobe

Residents of Aga community in Ikorodu, near Lagos were on Friday greeted with shock when the corpses of a father, wife and their child were found in their apartment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the incident occurred at No 12, Obafemi Erija Borokini Road in Aga, Ikorodu at about 6:30 a.m.

A neighbour to the deceased, Mr Taiwo Salami, told NAN that the man, Mr Charles Omomo, popularly called Baba Efe, Mrs Faith Omomo and their three children were all inside the apartment when the incident occurred.

“I left home very early as usual with my motorcycle. After some hours, my wife called me that Baba Efe, his wife and their last child, Glorious were found dead inside their apartment.

“On getting home I saw a crowd in our compound. I entered the apartment of Baba Efe only to discover he had committed suicide, the wife lay on the floor dead and the son on the three-seater chair also dead.

“I was surprised because yesterday night I saw both the wife and the husband sitting together as usual without any rancour. In fact they were playing with their children around them.

“I don’t know what could have caused this sudden situation,” Salami said.

He explained that the children were all inside with their parents at the time of the incident.

“Efe, the eldest daughter went to one of their family members, living nearby to report the development. On getting there she screamed for help.

“The dead man used to be a motorcycle rider but a few months ago he stopped working because his motorcycle had developed a fault.

“The children also stopped going to school but I saw them yesterday and there was no sign of any problem among them,” Salami stated.

Another neighbor, who pleaded not to be identified, disclosed that Omomo and his wife had been having issues in recent times.

“There was a time the husband and wife were fighting and the husband was accusing his wife of infidelity– that the wife must tell him the real father of the son– if not that nobody will be alive among them.

“As you can see, the children and their parents were together at the time of the incident and nothing happened to the two older girls.

“The mother and son whose matter are in contention were found dead and the father was also found to have committed suicide,” the source said.

When NAN visited the scene, officers of the Rapid Response Squad from Ikeja and Ikorodu Police Division were seen evacuating the corpses from the apartment.

The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP. Bala Elkana, did not respond to enquiries on the issue.