I am ‘First Partner’: Wife of California governor

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of new California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), said this week that she will go by the title of “first partner,” foregoing the traditional “first lady” title in acknowledgement of gender equality.

Siebel Newsom changed her Twitter bio this week to reflect the decision following her husband’s inauguration on Monday, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker, has made two feature films examining gender roles, “Miss Representation,” which was released in 2011, and “The Mask You Live In,” which came out in 2015.

She is also a founder of “The Representation Project,” which focuses on using film and other forms of media “as catalysts for cultural transformation,” according to a description on the organisation’s website.

The couple and their four children are expected to relocate to Sacramento and live in the governor’s mansion.

Reported by Thehill.com