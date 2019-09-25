I am ready to waive immunity to clear my name – Osinbajo

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says he is ready to waive his constitutional immunity to enable the “most robust adjudication” of several baseless allegations, insinuation and falsehoods against his person and office.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, said that the vice president made the declaration in a tweet he personally authored on Wednesday.

“In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood,” he tweeted.