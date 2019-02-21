I didn’t resign as Vice President, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has dismissed the rumour making the rounds about his resignation from office for being allegedly sidelined in the scheme of things in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Osinbajo’s absence at Buhari’s meeting with security chiefs on Tuesday fuelled speculation on social media on Thursday that he has resigned citing misunderstanding with the cabal in the Presidency.

But Osinbajo took to his official twitter handle to dismiss the report and attributing it to mischief makers, who he said are bent on creating rifts and tension within top officials of the current administration.

He wrote: “Misleading/FAKE news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years.

“I have not resigned!

“I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He added a video explaining why he was not at the meeting between security chiefs and presidential officials.

Addressing the rumour at a forum meeting on Thursday morning, Osinbajo said: “There is deliberate propaganda. Today, they’ve been spreading some information around that I’ve resigned.

“They said I’ve resigned; they said I didn’t attend the security meeting yesterday.

“I was in my office… What time do I have? Must I attend every meeting? Can’t the President hold a meeting with security chiefs without me?

“They said I was so angry that they didn’t bring me to that security meeting — I was excluded — so I resigned.”

He went on to explain that he was aware of the security meeting but couldn’t attend because of official engagements.

The Vice President assured that he remained committed to working with Buhari to move the nation forward.