I-G warns non-performing police commissioners

By Joseph Edeh

The acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu has threatened to sanction Commissioners of Police in charge of state commands for dereliction of duty.

Adamu gave the warning at a meeting with officers on the rank of commissioner and above on Thursday in Abuja.

“I charge you all as you return to your various commands to renew your sense of commitment to duty and demonstrate requisite professional leadership needed to roll back the trend of crimes in your commands,” he said.

He enjoined them to evolve new strategies and approaches to crime management.

“You must learn to harness the strength within to neutralize all forms of crimes and security threats.

“The only way we can stay ahead of criminals is to continually generate actionable criminal intelligence to support our ant-crime functions,” he said.

The police boss said that the only way to achieve this was to cultivate partnership and confidence by returning policing to the people.

He said that while some of the commissioners have done well in their commands, some have not.

Adamu said that the current security challenges in the country had made nonperformance unacceptable to the force.

He said the leadership of the force would strive to support and motivate them to effectively discharge their duty.

The police boss said that with the current security challenges in the country, it was the duty of personnel of the force to rededicate themselves to their constitutional mandate.

“The threats appear challenging but I can assure you that they are surmountable and we shall provide the requisite leadership needed to address them,” he said.

“We, however, cannot do it alone. We seek the citizens’ supports and we trust that you shall all partner with us to present a common front in the war against criminals,” he said.

Adamu said that ‘Operation Puff Adder ” was conceptualise to further complement the functions of the commissioners at the commands.

He said that the initiative, which was launched on April 5, was yielding results with the arrest of 46 suspects, rescuing of two victims and killing of 10 suspects.

Others are: 1,300 AK 47 live ammunition, 10 extra rifle magazines, 28 live cartridges, recovery of 18 Ak 47 rifles and nine locally made fabricated weapons.

He alleged that some traditional rulers in Zamfara were also involved the mining business that had contributed to the security problems in the state.

He said that the meeting would review the progress so far made by the initiative in response to the resurgence of kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and other heinous crimes.