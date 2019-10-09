I owe no apology for appointing my ‘qualified’ daughter – Okowa

……..says no succession plans

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has said that he owed nobody any explanation or apology for appointing his daughter as an aide.

Speaking on Tuesday in Asaba, Okowa denied appointing two of his daughters but clarified that he appointed only one who was ’eminently qualified to hold the position.

“It is not true that I have two of my daughters appointed. I have only one appointed and she is rightfully qualified.

“I do not have any daughter in social media. The one appointed for girl child education is rightfully qualified.

“I do not have any apologies for that because I know the quality of daughter that I have.”