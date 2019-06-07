Ibom Air begins commercial operations

Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom State owned airline is set to begin commercial operations today, June 7, 2019, the state government has has announced.

The airline, managed and operated by Ibom Air Company Limited is one of the signature projects of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s first term, launched on February 20, 2019, with three aircrafts on its fleet.

A release by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Ekerette Udoh, says the airline has met all regulatory conditions and requirements and has been certified fit to commence commercial operations.

With this development, Governor Emmanuel’s avowed determination to open the three gateways to industrialization – land, sea and air is on course, the release adds.

The release disclosed that the airline will operate regular daily flights to Lagos and Abuja.

“Aircrafts in the Ibom Air fleet (Bombardier CRJ 900) have the distinction of being relatively new, all three are under 10 years old,” it said.

The commencement of the commercial operations by the airline has been celebrated by Akwa Ibom indigenes and Nigerians as a testament to the visionary leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

They said that the governor was working hard to bring to fruition things initially thought to be impossible.