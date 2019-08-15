Ibom Patriots knock APC over attack on INEC

A socio-cultural group in Akwa Ibom State, Ibom Patriot, has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over what it described as attempt to bring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disrepute.

Briefing newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, the group accused the APC of ‘doctoring’ reports to misguide, misinform and possibly blur public perception of the outcome of the 2019 General Elections in Akwa Ibom State.

Chancellor of Ibom Patriots, Obong Bassey Inuaeyen and Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Usenobong Akpabio, stated that “in its usual abrasive manner, the APC, through its social media jobbers, has released several articles, press statements and social media posts to further its campaign of calumny on the last general elections.

“Perhaps, its leadership hopes by copiously weaving these lies against the widely commended exercise it can, by any chance, influence the Governorship/National Assembly and State Assembly elections’ Petitions tribunal.”

Inaueyen noted that APC, as a last resort to its poor outing at the tribunals, now falsely accused INEC of colluding with the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the 2019 elections in favour of PDP.

The groups therefore expressed displeasure that the ‘tactless abuse of media platforms and puerile attempts to discredit our democratic institutions.

“Facts from submitted reports of independent election observers, show that the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom State as conducted by INEC were the freest, fairest and most transparent.

“In addition to local and international observers, other renowned bodies including security agencies and the media that were involved in the entire electoral processes did not only affirm the results, but equally praised INEC officials, particularly the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barr. Mike Igini for driving the entire processes faithfully.

“It is well known that Barr. Mike Igini is an upright electoral umpire. The Commission readily testifies that Barr. Igini has always served diligently in all the States where he has been posted to, since his engagement with the body.

“We make bold to say that the media war to malign INEC and Barr. Mike Igini is completely on an obtuse course.

“As a pan -Akwa Ibom socio-cultural cum intelligentsia organization, Ibom Patriots condemns in totality this needless mudslinging against the resounding electoral victory of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and other elected representatives.

“Never in our political history did we experience such a consensus to vote a leader and representatives we want, as evident with the results Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel polled at the 2019 polls,” the group said.

It called on the APC to emulate other political parties who also contested elections in the state and accept the genuine results of the polls as announced by INEC.