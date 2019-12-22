ICPC invites Investment Council’s board over alleged corruption

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has invited for questioning, some members of the Governing body of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council over alleged corrupt practices.

The invitation which was contained in a letter dated December, 16, 2019, was signed by the ICPC acting Director of Investigation, Mr Hassan Mohammed.

The commission said the invitation was in connection with an alleged violation of the provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

According to the letter, those invited include the Board Chairman, Mr Babangida Nguroje and other eight members of the board.

The letter stated that they are to appear in separate batches between Monday, December 23 and Tuesday December 24. 2019 (NAN)