Igbo youths congratulate Buhari

The Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide has congratulated President Mohammadu Buhari on his re-election and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on its success in the just concluded elections.

A statement by the President and Secretary-General of the assembly, Mazi Ifeanyi Nwaudunna and Casmir Irekamba on Wednesday in Abuja, also applauded Buhari’s leadership qualities.

The group commended Nigerian voters and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for remaining focused on ensuring the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections even after the initial postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The assembly advised the President to remain focused on fully keeping all the campaign promises he made to Nigerians.

It also requested the President to allow an Igbo man to occupy the position of President of the Senate president as a way of balancing the political equation.

According to the group, dedicating the position of senate president to the South East would go a long way toward promoting inclusiveness and national unity.

The group further said that with the President coming from the North, the vice president from the South West, it would only be fair, equitable, and just to consider an Igboman or someone from South East for the position of senate president.

The group urged Buhari to do all he could to strengthen his foothold in Igboland, saying that it would amount to injustice not to consider people from the region for “appointment to sensitive positions this time around’’.

“The contribution of the South East to national development cannot be dismissed by the wave of the hand.

“Some states such as Abia and Imo gave Buhari as much as 37 per cent and 30 per cent during the presidential election,’’ the group noted.

The group said it was prepared to make itself available for dialogue on ways to promote extensive unity and development of the country.

It expressed good wishes for the president’s second term in office and urged him to remain focused on ensuring good governance e and across-the-board leadership.