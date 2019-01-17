IGP’s appointment excites Dickson

By Nathan Nwakamma

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has described the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Adamu as Inspector General of Police (IGP) as a right step by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Commended President for choosing Adamu said that the new Inspector-General was a dedicated professional, who had the required experience for the job.

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei.

Dickson advised the new I-G to refocus the police for more effective service delivery.

He said his interactions with the Adamu when he was the Assistant Inspector-General in charge of Zone 5, showed that he was a brilliant career officer, who had the right experience for the job.

He called on Nigerians to support the I-G to enable him succeed in securing lives and property in the society.

“I congratulate him and urge him to refocus the service for greater professionalism and national service. He should raise the bar of professionalism and service in the police.

“I also call for the support of the new I-G, especially at this critical time of our nation’s history, to enable him succeed in the sensitive task of security for our society.

“As long as he does what is right and he is fair to all, he will always have my support and prayers,” Dickson said. (NAN