Ihedioha appoints Onyeagocha Imo SSG

By Victor Nwachukwu

Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioha has appointed Mr Uche Onyeagocha to serve as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The information was contained in a release signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

Onyeukwu said that the governor also appointed Mr Chris Okewulonu and Mr Chima Nwana to serve as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively.

Also appointed was Mr Chinemerem Madu, a lawyer, to serve as Chief of Protocol.

Onyeukwu, who said that the appointments were made on merit, added that all the appointees had significant cognate experience in management and administration.

“Onyeagocha, a lawyer, studied at the University of Calabar as well as Rivers State University of Science and Technology where he graduated with degrees in History and Law respectively. He is also certified by various foreign institutions.

“He was a member of the Federal House of Representatives (2003 – 2007), where he represented Owerri federal constituency, a pro-democracy campaigner and ardent human rights activist.

“He has held the position of Special Adviser on Policy and Strategic Matters to the Imo State governor. He was one of the leaders of Campaign for Democracy, Democratic Alternative, Civil Liberties Organisation and United Action for Democracy that led to the return of democracy in 1999.

“Chief Okewulonu, a legal practitioner by training, has held key positions of trust in government. He was a member of Imo House of Assembly, former commissioner in the state and former Secretary to Imo State government.

“He was later appointed the federal commissioner representing the South-East in Fiscal Responsibility Commission Abuja. A tested and experienced public administrator, he hails from Obowo LGA.

“Barr. Nwana was trained in the leading institutions, including the University of Nigeria,(LL.B); Thames Valley University U.K.,(Post Graduate Certificate); the Management School London,; ILO Training Institute, Turin Italy.

“He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC), a Maritime Law Consultant, chartered mediator and governance expert.

“He has diverse public service experience, previously serving variously as Special Assistant to the Federal Ministers of Commerce and Industry as well as Employment, Labour and Productivity.

“He has also been a member of key Federal Government Committees including Presidential Committee on Maritime Security, Ministerial Committee on Cabotage, Trade Policy Review and Ministerial Committee on National Transport Commission. He hails from Ideato North LGA.

“Mr Chinemerem Madu holds a B.Sc and MBA Degrees from the University of Lagos. He was the 2nd Best Graduating Student (MBA 2006) and President, MBA Students’ Association.

“He became the PDP Chairman, Ezinihitte LGA in 2009, and was re-elected in 2016, a position he holds till date.

“He also has robust experience from his stint in the banking sector and at various levels of corporate executive management,” the statement read.

Onyeukwu expressed hope that the appointees would bring their vast experience to bear in their respective positions, while urging Imo residents to cooperate with the Ihedioha administration.