Ilegal oil dealings: Navy assures EFCC of support

By Modupe Oremule

The Nigerian Navy has promised to support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in tackling the menace of illegal oil dealings and maritime-related offences.

A statement obtained from the EFCC website said that the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, gave the assurance on Monday in Lagos.

Daji stated this during a visit by the zonal head of the Lagos office of EFCC, Mr Mohammed Rabo, to the headquarters of the Command in Apapa,

According to the statement, Rabo acknowledged the existing cooperation and working relationship between the EFCC and the Navy, adding and said that the existing working relationship should be deepened.

Rabo gave an update on the progress of the cases handed over to the EFCC by the Navy and the progress recorded so far.

The FOC expressed satisfaction on the progress the Commission had made on the arrests and prosecution of maritime-related offenders.

It said that Daji agreed to look into the challenges that might be hindering speedy prosecution of cases. (NAN)