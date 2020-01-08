I’ll complete projects inherited from past administrations – Tambuwal

By Habibu Harisu

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing all the projects inherited from the Attahiru Bafarawa and Aliyu Wamakko administrations.

Tambuwal stated this on Wednesday after inspecting the ongoing construction of High Court of Justice building, Isa division, located at Isa Local Government area of the state.

The governor, who said that the project was started in 2006, noted that it was his administration’s policy to complete inherited projects, since large sums of funds had been injected on them.

He explained that after reviewing the contracts for the construction of three zonal divisions of the state high court awarded by the Bafarawa administration in Isa, Gwadabawa and Tambuwal local government areas, his government decided to complete them.

According to him, the sum of N226 million will be expended on each of the three projects.

Tambuwal expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of the project, adding that the high court complex in Sokoto was also being renovated and upgraded by government with the sum of N525 million.

He further said that the decision to upgrade the complex was to improve administration of justice in the state, stressing that completion of inherited projects should not be politicised.

“It was in consideration of the importance of the ongoing inherited projects to the benefitting communities that my administration decided to complete the state Independent Power Project (IPP), located at Kalambaina.

“Other projects include the Gidan Salanke Housing Estates, College of Agriculture, Wurno and College of Legal Studies, Wamakko,” Tambuwal said.

He stated further that his administration had also completed the inherited water schemes at Asari, Gagi, Runjin and Sambo, among others. (NAN)