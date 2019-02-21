I’m still in race, YPP candidate for AMAC/BWARI Federal Constituency seat says

By Martins Odeh

The candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Mr Adetunji Adeyeye, for AMAC/BWARI Federal Constituency seat, has described insinuation on his withdrawal from the race as “evil and mischievous.”

Adeyeye disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

“Dear folks, please kindly disregard any evil insinuation that I have stepped down from the House of Representatives race for AMAC/BWARI Federal Constituency scheduled for this Saturday.

“My absence from Abuja in the last two days is due to a well scheduled related national assignment in South Africa on the Power Sector.

“This trip was schedule well before the postponement of the election on Feb. 16.

“I am now back to Nigeria to stand the House of Representatives election re-scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23.

“I therefore enjoin all my supporters, well-wishers and all residents of the FCT to come out en masse to cast your vote for me and YPP,” Adeyeye said.

Adeyeye said he entered the race as an alternative for a new, working and greater Nigeria.

He also said his victory would open a fresh vista on purposeful legislation for development in the country, adding that the development template of the AMAC/BWARI Federal Constituency would be reconfigured if elected.