IMF worries over rise in IDPs in Nigeria

By Racheal Ishaya

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it is concerned with the rising numbers of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries.

The IMF said this on Friday in Washington DC in its latest Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa report presented by Director of the IMF’s African Department, Mr Abebe Selassie.

According to the IMF, the current number of internally displaced persons in the region is five times higher than it was 20 years ago.

Figures from the report showed that the number of IDPs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is 4.4 million people, South Sudan 1.9 million and Nigeria 1.7 million.