Immigration officer in court over termination of appointment

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

A dismissed officer, Mutum Likita, has dragged his former employer, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), to the National Industrial Court, Abuja, for alleged unlawful termination of appointment.

Joined in the suit as defendants are the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB), Comptroller-General NIS, the Head of Service of the Federation and the Chairman, Federal Civil Service of the Federation.

Likita, in his suit, is asking the court to declare the termination of his appointment as an Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI) from the service on Sept. 7, 2018 as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.

The claimant is also seeking an order of the court directing the defendants to reinstate and pay his salaries, emoluments and all his entitlements in full.

He is equally asking for an order of the court directing the defendants to pay him N500 million as exemplary and aggravated damages.

At the resumption of hearing on Thursday, the claimant’s counsel, Mr Daniel Makolo, told the court that the matter was slated for mention, saying that he was ready to proceed with the case.

The defendants however, did not have any legal representations in court.

Justice Kiyersohot Damulak, adjourned the matter until March 20, for hearing.

Damulak ordered that hearing notices be served on all the defendants.