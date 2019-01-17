Imo 2019: Ikeduru councillors endorse Uche Nwosu

By Ikenna Osuoha

The incumbent councillors of Ikeduru Local Government Council of Imo on Thursday unanimously endorsed the candidacy of Mr Uche Nwosu, the gubernatorial candidate of Action Alliance (AA).

Mr Henry Osuji, the Leader of the council, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Nwosu was the only credible option for Imo people.

Osuji urged Ikeduru people to vote for Nwosu as governor as well as Chief Darlington Chimezie as the House of Assembly member for Ikeduru State Constituency.

He described the duo as men of integrity and character whose credibility were unequaled.

“At this time in Imo’s political history when the people crave for youthful leaders, we go for Uche Nwosu.

“As a politician and leader of Ikeduru council, we need new and prosperous men with Chief Darlington Chimezie and Uche Nwosu to turn Imo around for the better,’’ Osuji said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ikeduru Local Government has twenty nine elected councillors and they collectively endorsed Uche Nwosu and Darlington Chimezie.

Chimezie, a Real Estate mogul is contesting for the Ikeduru State Constituency under the platform of Action Alliance, while Nwosu is the gubernatorial candidate.