Imo Deputy Speaker assures constituents of more credible representation in 2020

By Ikenna Osuoha

Chief Okey Onyekanma, Deputy Speaker and Member for Mbaitoli state constituency in Imo Assembly has reassured his constituents of a more credible and vibrant representation in the new year.

Onyekanma gave the assurance in a statement by Mr Aku Obidinma, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speakerand made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The deputy speaker said that he would relentlessly pursue purposeful leadership through credible representation for not just his immediate constituency, Mbaitoli but Imo generally.

“I want to reassure Mbaitoli people in Particular and Imolites in general of my relentless efforts towards ensuring effective and quality representation and a vibrant legislature that will work assiduously to meet their expectations respectively,’’ he said.

Onyekanma, however, said that no amount of blackmail or mudslinging would distract him from performing his duties creditably.

According to him, I am aware of fictitious and character assassinating rumour being peddled against me in some quarters.

“Ordinarily, we should have ignored such fake news that is manufactured by those that are terrified by the soaring record of my excellent performance in both capacities as the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and the member representing the good people of Mbaitoli.

“But for the sake of the vulnerable public who may be deceived by this intent to malign my person using the media.”

He described the allegation as not only baseless but a malicious fabrication designed to distract him from his legislative duties.

Onyekanma, who restated his commitment to attracting development to Mbaitoli, said that he did not at any time get involved in the procurement of vehicles for the House of Assembly.

The deputy speaker explained that he merely facilitated the transmission of their demand pressure for these vehicles to the Executive arm of government because of the pressure on him from his colleagues for the vehicles which, according to him, is in tune with his constitutional role as a lawmaker.

“The procurement of these vehicles was an official policy of the Executive arm which also handled the procurement exclusively, one therefore, wonders how I now perform Executive responsibilities for the government,” he said

Onyekanma said that he would continue to support the war against corruption policy of the federal and state government and dismissed allegations of demanding for bribe from Transition Chairmen to help them get their tenures extended or reappointed.

He, however, said that he could be forced to take legal action against the sponsors of the malicious and libelous allegations against his person to set records straight and for the sake of his constituents. (NAN)