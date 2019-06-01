Impersonator of Saudi prince gets 18 years

A man who impersonated a Saudi prince to con investors and live a lavish lifestyle has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Anthony Gignac received the sentence Friday in Miami for stealing at least eight million dollars while impersonating Sultan Bin Kahlid Al-Saud, buying a Ferrari, Rolex watches and renting a condo on an exclusive South Florida island.

The Miami Herald reports that U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga called him a “mastermind.”

Gignac was born in Colombia 48 years ago but was adopted by a Michigan family as a young child. He is an American citizen. He pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud, impersonating a diplomat and other crimes.

He told Altonaga that while he accepted responsibility, other people were involved and should have been charged.

Source: