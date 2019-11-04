In Pictures: Obasanjo in Benue for 25th anniversary of Bishop Anagbe

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday laid the foundation of the Children with Special Needs School, Igbor, near Makurdi in Benue.

The school, the first of its kind, is being built by the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Igbor is situated on Km 15 along Makurdi/Aliade road, few kilometres away from Ayati pilgrimage venue of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi.

Obasanjo, at the ceremony, regretted that people with various forms of disabilities, who needed special attention from the society, were often neglected.

The ceremony was part of the events to mark the 25th Anniversary of the priestly ordination of Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi.

