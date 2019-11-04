In Pictures: Obasanjo in Benue for 25th anniversary of Bishop Anagbe

106 0
106 0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday laid the foundation of the Children with Special Needs School, Igbor, near Makurdi in Benue.

The school, the first of its kind, is being built by the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Igbor is situated on Km 15 along Makurdi/Aliade road, few kilometres away from Ayati pilgrimage venue of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi.

Obasanjo, at the ceremony, regretted that people with various forms of disabilities, who needed special attention from the society, were often neglected.

The ceremony was part of the events to mark the 25th Anniversary of the priestly ordination of Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi.

 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Laying the Foundation stone

 

 

Obasanjo with priests

 

 

Bishop Anagbe Blessing the former president
Laying Foundation stone for Special school in Benue

 

Samuel Ortom, Benue State Governor
Former President Obasanjo dancing
Former President Obasanjo at the 25th priestly ordination of Bishop Wilfred Anagbe
Former President Obasanjo in Benue

 

Picture Credit: Catholic Star Benue

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation